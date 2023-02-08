Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters May Speak to United Nations

Photo: Romano Nunziato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Pink Floyd feud looks like it will be never-ending. While current band members – David Gilmour and Nick Mason – have expressed their support for Ukraine by releasing their first original song in over three decades, one former member has done almost the opposite. Roger Water, who last year condemned Putin in an open letter, recently stated that he “may have changed [his] mind a little bit” about the Russian president in an interview with a German newspaper and calling the Pink Floyd protest song “really, really sad.” However, his political comments are not going unnoticed by his former collaborators.

Pink Floyd lyricist Polly Samson called Waters a “Putin apologist” and antisemitic for his controversial comments on his support of Russia. “Sadly Roger Waters you are antisemitic to your rotten core,” she tweeted on Monday. “Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.” Her husband and Pink Floyd bandmate retweeted her, supporting her statement. Waters seemingly replied to Samson with a statement of his own on Twitter that he is “aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him.” Russia has reportedly asked him to speak to the United Nations on their behalf to discuss the delivery of weapons to Ukraine on Wednesday, but no confirmation yet. Only a bit of mocking from U.N. members.