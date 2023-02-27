Is Psyduck Running The White Lotus For Pokémon?

A show with a catchy theme song about a luxury resort with eccentric guests that love fighting and using their power to get to the top… No, we’re not talking about another season of HBO’s The White Lotus. The cute and cuddle creatures of Pokémon are taking a break from trying to be the best there ever was by taking a relaxing walk on the beach and enjoying a glass of fresh water from a nearby vending machine. Announced on Pokémon day, Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge follows Haru, a concierge at a resort, who deals with the antics of guests and their Pokémon. While Haru might resemble Misty (red hair, Psyduck), the show is a new story in a stop-motion animation style. There are limited details about the series. If Netflix wants suggestions, Jennifer Coolidge would voice an incredible Milotic. Hopefully, the front desk will at least have some Excedrin for Psyduck.

Related