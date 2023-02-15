Poker Face Season Two? We Wouldn’t Lie About It

Not that they could get it past Charlie Cale, but the news of a Poker Face season two is no lie. The Peacock series, starring Natasha Lyonne and created by mystery man Rian Johnson, has been renewed for a second season — four episodes before season one even finishes. On the show, Lyonne plays an accidental case-of-the-week murder-solver with the uncanny ability to know when people are lying — no earth-bending required. “Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” Susan Rovner, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s chair of entertainment content, said of the renewal. The first season was packed to the brim with guest stars like Adrien Brody, Hong Chau, Lil Rel Howery, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Jameela Jamil, Nick Nolte, and Stephanie Hsu. We’d kill to see Lyonne’s But I’m a Cheerleader co-star RuPaul or Rian Johnson’s Knives Out alum Toni Collette in season two. No b.s.

