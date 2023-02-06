Can You Guess What Actually Happens in 80 for Brady?

80 For Brady is one of the weirder comedies to arrive in theaters lately, so weird that describing it might make you think I am lying. Photo: Paramount

80 For Brady provides the opportunity to watch four of our most treasured actors — Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Rita Moreno — vibe with each other on screen for an hour and 40 minutes. It also insists that Tom Brady is the greatest athlete of all time and also, possibly, an angel placed here on Earth. (Did I mention Tom Brady is a producer of this movie?)

But perhaps above those two things, 80 For Brady is one of the weirder comedies to arrive in theaters lately, so weird that describing certain details might make you think I am lying if you haven’t seen the film. With that in mind, here is a list of 80 things that happen in 80 For Brady. Some of them are real. Some of them are not. Your job is to make like Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face and determine what the truth is. (Note: This list is rife with spoilers.)