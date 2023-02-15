Photo: Thomas Iannaccone/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Bombshell actress Raquel Welch died February 15. When news of her death broke out, tributes poured in from industry veterans and coworkers as diverse as Paul Feig, SNL’s Laraine Newman, and Miss Piggy. Welch was praised for her professionalism and warm demeanor on set. “I worked with Raquel Welch on Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” Frank Conniff a.k.a. TV’s Frank on Mystery Science Theater 3000 wrote on Twitter. “She was a total pro and gave herself 100% to the silly and fun episode we wrote for her. A talented actress who will be missed.” Lorenzo Lamas called her “he epitome of class, beauty and empowerment” in his remembrance. And one of the sweeter tributes came from Fozzie Bear: “I have Raquel Welch to thank for becoming a more confident comedian. On The Muppet Show, she helped pick me up when I was down and she was someone I could confide in. Thanks for being my friend, Raquel.”

When Raquel Welch hosted SNL, I had a sketch with her in which I played Lina Wermuller. It was cut because she wanted to sing a song instead but a couple of years later she sent me a postcard from Italy with Wertmuller’s autograph. RIP sweet lady — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 15, 2023

So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. 🕊️ Sending love to her family and her many fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBtXhpvS25 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever worked with. Performing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped moi become the W-O-M-A-N I am today! We’ll never forget vous, Raquel! pic.twitter.com/fo0saG7EiD — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) February 15, 2023

I have Raquel Welch to thank for becoming a more confident comedian. On The Muppet Show, she helped pick me up when I was down and she was someone I could confide in. Thanks for being my friend, Raquel. — Fozzie Bear (@FozzieBear) February 15, 2023

Gorgeous, bawdy, elegant and bright…Raquel Welch was all of these things. More than just a pretty face, she had glamour in her soul. RIP pic.twitter.com/wdMWMOGv5T — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) February 15, 2023

RIP to the iconic Raquel Welch, whose Hollywood career spanned six decades and led her to a Golden Globe for Best Actress in 1974.



We recommend the excellent @RememberThisPod episode about Welch's life and work: https://t.co/kBqasltKes



Thanks for all you shared with us, Raquel. pic.twitter.com/F7ct66Gfca — The Black List (@theblcklst) February 15, 2023

Dad and Raquel on set for 100 Rifles. The epitome of class, beauty and empowerment. RIP #raquelwelch #fernandolamas pic.twitter.com/HFJ5QIW1U6 — Lorenzo Lamas (@lorenzolamas) February 15, 2023

A unique beauty who left her one of a kind groovy vibe wherever she went #raquelwelch https://t.co/kwfPboN1GJ — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) February 15, 2023

This is so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome. Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We’ve lost a true icon. https://t.co/7RWiSn9e4P — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch - the most beautiful woman I ever sat two seats away from while dressed as a bee. R.I.P.#raquelwelch pic.twitter.com/UhGiCeecZ8 — Alan Zweibel (@AlanZweibel) February 15, 2023

https://t.co/dMASujAanU. You had all most people ever dreamed of… an amazing career, incredible talent, great looks, intelligence and so much genuine kindness. I’m glad I got to know you. Rest in peace, dear Raquel Welch. — RUTH BUZZI (@Ruth_A_Buzzi) February 15, 2023