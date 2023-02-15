Bombshell actress Raquel Welch died February 15. When news of her death broke out, tributes poured in from industry veterans and coworkers as diverse as Paul Feig, SNL’s Laraine Newman, and Miss Piggy. Welch was praised for her professionalism and warm demeanor on set. “I worked with Raquel Welch on Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” Frank Conniff a.k.a. TV’s Frank on Mystery Science Theater 3000 wrote on Twitter. “She was a total pro and gave herself 100% to the silly and fun episode we wrote for her. A talented actress who will be missed.” Lorenzo Lamas called her “he epitome of class, beauty and empowerment” in his remembrance. And one of the sweeter tributes came from Fozzie Bear: “I have Raquel Welch to thank for becoming a more confident comedian. On The Muppet Show, she helped pick me up when I was down and she was someone I could confide in. Thanks for being my friend, Raquel.”