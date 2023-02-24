Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3 Has Larceny, Porsha, and Orgasms

The third installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has invaded Thailand with everything a Housewives stan could want: an object that “looks like a penis,” accusations of larceny, a Jen Shah investigation, and a hospital “scare.” That’s in between the “food orgasms.” The cast features Salt Lake City’s estranged cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, Potomac’s Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, Miami legends Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, and streetwear dabbler Leah McSweeney. The trailer is full of wholesome vacation memories, like when what appears to be a Thai-tea slushy “came” on Whitney. Heather is confronted with questions about being besties with convict Jen Shah, Porsha stirs the pot ever so fabulously, BFFs Alexia and Marysol have a bus brawl, Leah goes to the ER, and even a local throws shade at all the women. Watch it all go down March 23 on Peacock.

