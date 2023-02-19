Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, and More Remember Richard Belzer

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Richard Belzer — actor, comedian, and connective tissue throughout the Tommy Westphall’s Snowglobe Multiverse (a.k.a. the Munchiverse) — died Sunday in his home in France. According to friend Bill Scheft, his last words were “Fuck you, motherfucker.” As illustrated by his last words, Belzer was an god in the “grumps with a heart of gold” pantheon, and his death was mourned by friends and fans alike online. Belzer played Detective John Munch across many series, most notably Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for more than 2 decades. “I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world,” his SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay wrote on Instagram. “I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years.” The man who was Munch was mourned by fellow L&O lifer Christopher Meloni, Marlee Matlin, and fellow veteran standup George Wallace, who wrote that Belzer was the first comic to ever introduce him to a stage. “1976 at Catch a Rising Star,” he wrote. “I was called onto stage for the first time. By Richard Belzer. Farewell. Love you forever.”

I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest. pic.twitter.com/u23co0JPA2 — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU. Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz…

https://t.co/PhVvZMMcj0 via @YouTube

Anyone who had the pleasure of watching Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character to make it his own. Our condolences go out to his loved ones as we join them in mourning his loss, but also in celebrating his memory.

Richard Belzer was one of the most kindest and welcoming actors when I guested on two episodes of Law and Order: SVU. His passing is truly a loss for Hollywood and I will miss him dearly. RIP Richard Belzer.

Missing Richard Belzer today. Working with him on Homicide to SVU has been a hilarious, surprising and always joyful experience. I'm sure he's giving 'em all a lot of laughs upstairs. 💔💔 — Julie Martin (@JulieMartinNY) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer died. He was an original. One of the greats, babe. I loved the guy. RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer had his own cinematic universe and we took it for granted

Rest in peace Richard

So saddened to learn that the fabulous Richard Belzer passed away.Loved working with him for 11 years on SVU. Favorite moments: w Marlee Matlin, Carol Kane, Stephanie March (TaySachs episode) and of course the great Ice-T. Rest in peace, Munch.Your comic genius will last always. — NealBaer🏳️‍🌈 (@NealBaer) February 19, 2023

Richard Belzer was always so kind to me. We met at comedy club he was performing in yrs before L&O. I was young with only one film into my career. He always remembered me.

I had the pleasure of hang'n with him a couple of times. Sweet sweet man & funny as hell. He will be missed

Aw goddamit, RIP Richard Belzer. I just always thought he’d be around ‘cause it seemed like he always was. A true original. #TheBelzBabe — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 19, 2023

1976 at Catch a Rising Star. I was called onto a stage for the first time. By Richard Belzer. Farewell. Love you forever.

Sad and shocked to hear that Richard Belzer is gone. We became friends while co-hosting the World Travel Awards in Barbados. He was one of the funniest and nicest people in this industry. He had a wicked wit and cracked me up on stage. Rest in peace Belz! #TheBelz

I’m sorry to hear we have lost Richard Belzer. I always adored him. As a starving comedian out on the fringes he would come to my dressing room whenever I hosted SNL in the 70’s and eat all the cheese and fruit plates. A very funny and dear man. Dammit. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) February 19, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Richard Belzer @MRbelzer I'm saddened to hear of his passing. Richard had a great friendship with my father. We are losing a lot of independent thinkers. Hats off to you Richard Belzer for always advocating for truth!! #rip

Richard Belzer was simply hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he’s passed away. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) February 19, 2023

Oh man, not another awesome person. I worked with Belzer back in the 90s as an actor and he was such a lovely, funny guy. We laughed the entire time. A huge talent. Thanks for sharing it with all of us, Richard. #RIPBelzer

RIP Richard Belzer. One of the real good guys. Big loss. We were both breaking through together when Comedy and RocknRoll were wonderfully combined in the clubs. My deepest love and condolences to his family. — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) February 19, 2023

Sleep well, sweet prince. ♥️ Loved #RichardBelzer. Seen here w Lou.