Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, and More Remember Richard Belzer

Richard Belzer — actor, comedian, and connective tissue throughout the Tommy Westphall’s Snowglobe Multiverse (a.k.a. the Munchiverse) — died Sunday in his home in France. According to friend Bill Scheft, his last words were “Fuck you, motherfucker.” As illustrated by his last words, Belzer was an god in the “grumps with a heart of gold” pantheon, and his death was mourned by friends and fans alike online. Belzer played Detective John Munch across many series, most notably Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for more than 2 decades. “I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world,” his SVU co-star Mariska Hargitay wrote on Instagram. “I feel blessed to have known you and adored you and worked with you, side by side, for so many years.” The man who was Munch was mourned by fellow L&O lifer Christopher Meloni, Marlee Matlin, and fellow veteran standup George Wallace, who wrote that Belzer was the first comic to ever introduce him to a stage. “1976 at Catch a Rising Star,” he wrote. “I was called onto stage for the first time. By Richard Belzer. Farewell. Love you forever.”