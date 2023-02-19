Richard Belzer’s Greatest Contribution to Pop Culture Was the Munchiverse

Photo: Sesame Street/YouTube

Leave it to a comic to help create one of the silliest pop culture theories in history. Richard Belzer, who played John Munch across several TV shows (and cameoed as him in even more), died February 19, 2023. His passing put limits on what until then had been an ever-expanding multiverse of connected intellectual properties, all of which may exist inside one child’s snowglobe. Often known as the Tommy Westphall universe theory, Detective John Munch helped link TV shows across genre and decade into one interconnected web of intellectual property. The snowglobe shared universe was first meme-ified by comics artist Dwayne McDuffie (ironically, in order to critique the fetishization of shared universes). McDuffie called it “Six Degrees of St. Elsewhere,” but make no mistake: the Munchiverse belonged to Richard Belzer. The Munch Cinematic Universe is, by far, the best MCU.

Who is Tommy Westphall?

Our story starts in 1982, when St. Elsewhere premiered on NBC. “The show was always on brink of being cancelled,” writer Tom Fontana told the podcast Imaginary Worlds. “Rather than do what a lot of people do is which is ‘Oh my God we’re going to get cancelled, let’s make it more palatable for the audience,’ we went out of our way to make it as unpalatable as we possibly could.” One way they did that was doing crossovers between the allegedly serious medical drama with sitcoms like Newhart, Cheers, and M*A*S*H*. Many of these shows were MTM productions, the company which eventually spawned many of the prestige TV writers of the aughts.

When the show was entering its last season, Fontana and the Elsewhere crew retconned the entire series to have taken place inside the imagination of an autistic boy, Tommy Westphall, as he stares into a snowglobe of the St. Eligius hospital. Weird, but not earth-shattering, right? Thing is, after St. Elsewhere, Fontana went on to write for a little show called Homicide: Life on the Street.

Enter Detective Munch

Richard Belzer first played Detective John Munch on Homicide, a show based on the book by The Wire creator David Simon. Fontana crossed Homicide over with both St. Elsewhere and Chicago Hope. Homicide also had a crossover with Law & Order prime in the show’s sixth season. According to Fontana, Belzer took on the Munch cameo joke as a “mission” between the two men. “He was like, ‘Let’s see, I could be on all the Law & Order shows.’” Slowly Fontana and Belzer constructed the Munchiverse . “They would say ‘We’d want you to be in this,’” Fontana told Invisible Worlds, “and he’d go ‘Well, I have to play Munch.’” Before Kang, there was Munch.

How many shows are we talking about, here?

According to the Tommy Westphall Universe master list, there are 419 shows floating around that snowglobe. Of those, at least 13 feature Detective John Munch in some capacity: Homicide, three L&O’s, The X-Files spinoff The Lone Gunmen, The Beat, Arrested Development, The Wire, 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, American Dad, Sesame Street, and something called M.O.N.Y. Belzer’s IMDb lists a few other detective roles that, if he isn’t explicitly called something other than “Munch,” could very well exist in the ‘verse. Looking at you, A Very Brady Sequel.

Of these crossovers, The Lone Gunmen is perhaps the most impactful. The X-Files crossed over with all sorts of stuff: The Simpsons, Cops, and more. Many shows use the fictional cigarette brand Morley in homage to The X-Files. People smoke Morleys on Buffy, Friends, American Horror Story, and more. But The X-Files didn’t invent Morleys. They had been used as a fake brand since at least Psycho. Which means the Munchiverse will probably keep going as long as people are allowed to smoke on TV.