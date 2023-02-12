Rihanna Announces New Collab With ASAP Rocky

Photo: Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna told CBS NFL Today’s Nathaniel E Burleson that she’d be having a very special guest during her halftime show. Little did we know she meant a dang baby bump. For the brief time between Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show and her reps’ official pregnancy confirmation, the internet was aflame with baby speculation. Did she touch her belly during “BBHMM” or during “Diamonds”? Did the camera cut away too soon? Why is there one gesture that we count as pregnancy confirmation? That’s weird, right? Regardless, reps for Rih confirmed that she is expecting her second child. And she told us all earlier this year not to be expecting a new album.

the whole timeline afraid to ask if Rihanna is pregnant pic.twitter.com/KGQEhItzqx — Ira (@iramadisonthree) February 13, 2023

Besides the baby announcement, Rihanna plugged a Fenty compact, did hits ranging from “Work” to “Run This Town,” and wore the second biggest puffer coat in football history.