Rihanna Should Take Notes From These Super Bowl Halftime Performers

There are so many ways this Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show could go. Into It host Sam Sanders expects great singing, great makeup, and great hair, but he’s a little worried because she hasn’t performed in years, isn’t much of a dancer, and that Black Panther song was a bit of a stinker. But perhaps Rihanna can find inspiration in past standout performances? Sam asks Brian Moylan, Vulture’s Super Bowl halftime-show aficionado, to award past performers based on the most objective criteria:

➼ Best/Worst Vocal Performance

➼ Lifetime Technical Achievement Award/Best Pyro

➼ Strangest Costume/Prop

➼ Most Inexplicable Medley of Artists

➼ Best/Worst Overall

