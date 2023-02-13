Best Rihanna Memes From the Fenty Bowl

If you don’t remember who actually won Super Bowl LVII last night (or even who played), that’s okay, girl! Rihanna was there, suspended in the air, revealing she was pregnant with a halftime show that featured a number of classics, like “Rude Boy,” “Bitch Better Have My Money,” and somehow not “Disturbia.” 13 minutes was not enough time for all her hits, but it was enough for a Super Bowl the internet will never forget. The Big Game also gave us some other joys — Adele being a real-life meme, Bradley Cooper and chip, Ben Affleck getting a job at a Dunkin’ Donuts, a Philadelphia Eagles football player with the last name Dickerson being number “69,” Super Smash Bros. references, the Kubrick Stare, and Fenty Beauty product placement (duh). Below, we rounded up the best Super Bowl tweets and memes that have the least to do with football. And then, back to awards season.