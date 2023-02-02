Rita Ora Did a Wedding Ring Reveal on The Tonight Show

What do you call a face reveal, but for a ring? Anyway, Rita Ora did that. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ora flashed her slim pins and her even slimmer wedding band. Ora and Taika Waititi wed…at some point recently. It was only confirmed on January 27, ahead of her single dropping. While promoting said single, Ora showed off the rock to Fallon. “I love you,” Ora told Fallon, “and I feel like you’re a part of our relationship, weirdly. Because we watch you every night.” Okay, not a Colbert family. Duly noted.