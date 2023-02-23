‘Don’t These People Have Jobs?’

White American cultures clash in the new comedy About My Father. On one side: an aggressively Italian father-son duo (the father, Robert De Niro, is far more proud of his heritage than son Sebastian Maniscalco). On the other: an eccentric, affectionate, and picture-perfect WASP-like family, what with a palatial summer estate, country-club wardrobe, and “money in the stock market, not in mayonnaise jars buried in the backyard.” Maniscalco’s marriage to Leslie Bibb unites the two families in their own You People. The first summer without his mom to entertain his hairdresser dad, he decides to bring De Niro to his in-laws’ Fourth of July extravaganza, complete with private planes and 50-foot yachts. “He’s worried his immigrant father is gonna make him look like some sort of goombah,” the Goodfellas actor says in the trailer when his son asks him to dial down the Italiano. But you can’t escape your culture — De Niro, eager to make a traditional meal, grills up the in-laws’ pet peacock for a pasta dish. “I just hope nothing gets stolen this weekend, ’cause these people love to blame the immigrants,” he says. Find out May 26.

