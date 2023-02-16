Setting the Stage for the 2023 SAG Awards

Move over surgeons, rocket scientists, and seventh-grade guidance counselors, because Fame: The Musical said it best: “Acting is the hardest profession in the world.” That’s why we have an entire award show celebrating these people. Specifically, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which celebrates acting accomplishments in both TV and film from 2022. The 29th annual SAG Awards will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube page (not Netflix itself) on February 26 at 8 p.m. ET from L.A.’s Fairmont Century Plaza. Winning the Lifetime Achievement honor is 80 for Brady and The Flying Nun star Sally Field, who will be presented with the award by Andrew Garfield. Other announced presenters include Paul Mescal, Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Caleb McLaughlin, and Ashley Park. Ginny and Georgia’s Antonia Gentry and The White Lotus’s Haley Lu Richardson are the ambassadors for this year’s ceremony and will also present. Let’s get SAG-ning.