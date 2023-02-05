Kim Petras Thanks SOPHIE After Historic Grammy Win

Kim Petras and Sam Smith. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Suddenly, getting stuck underneath Sam Smith’s dress seems worth it. Smith and Kim Petras won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song “Unholy” at the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5, making Petras the first trans woman to win the award. (Wendy Carlos became the first trans woman to win at the awards show in 1970, with multiple classical-music Grammys.) Petras used some of her speech to pay tribute to late collaborator and pop auteur SOPHIE, who was the first trans lead artist nominated for a Dance/Electronic Grammy. “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open before me so I could be here tonight,” Petras said. “SOPHIE, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me: Thank you so much for your inspiration, SOPHIE. I adore you, and your inspiration will forever be in my music.” We give that speech our heart to break.