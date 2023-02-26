Sandra Oh Had a Mini High School Reunion at the Producers Guild Awards

Sir Robert Borden High School School President, Sandra Oh. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On Saturday night, Turning Red’s Sandra Oh attended two parties: the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards and the Sir Robert Borden High School reunion. As she presented the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television in Comedy to the winning show The Bear, she was met with one of her former classmates and constituents, Tyson Bidner. “When I was a freshman in high school in Ottowa, Canada, Sandra Oh was a senior and she was our [school] president,” opened Bidner in his acceptance speech with fellow producer Josh Senior. Oh immediately gasped and asked, “Are you kidding?” and Bidner confirmed the class reunion to be true by stating what high school they went to. “That’s insane!” she said as she stepped back to let the two continue on with their speech. However, it wasn’t without one final joke from Bidner and Senior: “We would not be up here if it was not for… Sandra Oh.”