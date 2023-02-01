Seth Rogen Wouldn’t Do a Freaks and Geeks Reboot

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer

Seth Rogen has a message to anyone thinking about trying to reboot or revive Freaks and Geeks: GET A JOB. STAY AWAY FROM HER. “I know enough now not to fuck with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it,” he told People. “And just let it exist.” Created by Mr. Suits himself, Paul Feig, and EP’d by Judd Apatow, Freaks and Geeks was the cocoon from which 2000’s comedy emerged. Especially the broey manchild-with-a-heart-of-gold style put forward by Apatow and co. Despite being a one-season wonder, the show went on to great critical acclaim and cult status. It helped launch the careers of not only Feig, Apatow and Rogen, but Linda Cardellini, Busy Philipps, Martin Starr, John Francis Daley, Jason Segel, Samm Levine and (sigh) James Franco. It also gave America some quality time with Joe Flaherty, always good.

For what it’s worth, Rogen also doesn’t think anyone from Team Apatow is itchin’ to pull the reboot trigger. “I don’t think anyone would do it,” he said. “It’s so rare that you do something in your career that is actually just viewed as good.” Okay, but what about Undeclared?