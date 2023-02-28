Shakira Takes Some Pointers From Taylor Swift

It’s hard to say Shakira is opening up about her ex because, well, the woman’s already been an open book. But Shakira did address her split from soccer star Gerard Piqué and his cheating allegations in an interview for the first time — and she’s been taking some notes from Taylor Swift. “There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women,” she told the Mexican outlet Canal Estrellas in Spanish, per the Daily Mail. The 47-year-old dropped the oft-used quote (which Swift infamously said when Tina Fey and Amy Poehler joked about her love life) in seeming reference to Clara Chia, Piqué’s 23-year-old new girlfriend. But after Shakira had called Piqué, 36, out in recent music, she mostly focused on her own progress in the interview. “I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself,” she said. And in case Piqué and Chia are listening: “When a woman has to face life’s battles she comes out stronger,” Shakira said, adding that she’s “stronger than a lioness.” In other words, not someone you’d want to face in a PR battle.