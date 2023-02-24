Shakira and Karol G Have a Guest Spot on The Truman Show

Shakira and Karol G know they’re under the microscope, so why not make it into a music video? The Colombian pop stars maximized their joint slay in their new track “TQG,” off Karol G’s album, Mańana Será Bonito, out February 24. Together, the pop stars craft a down-tempo breakup bop about leaving boring exes. It’s easy to speculate about whom the pair are referring to. Shakira’s disentanglement with soccer star Gerard Piqué after an 11-year relationship was the stuff of tabloids (and a separate diss track, Bizarrap’s “BZRP Music Session #53”), while Karol G’s breakup with rapper Anuel AA was publicly messy. The music video for “TQG” nods to the reality-show nature of celebrity life. Unbeknownst to the singers, their every move is being projected onto every screen across the world. Billboards in Japan, airplane TVs, and some guy in a bathtub watch as their hips don’t lie on various sets. Eventually, Karol G and Shakira make their way to the Truman Show cloud staircase and stand in the doorway. Are they telling us to be less nosy?

Related