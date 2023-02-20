Shawn Mendes Is Ready to ‘Start Making Some Songs’ After Hiatus

Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

After canceling his tour last summer to focus on his mental health, Shawn Mendes is ready to return to music. When talking to the Wall Street Journal, Mendes called the last year and a half “eye opening” and explained that his return to music is exciting. He described the sudden cancelation of his tour as “very difficult” but explained that through therapy, he was able to understand his feelings better. While he took time to sing as Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and released a few songs that accompanied the soundtrack, he has released a solo song since his break up anthems “It’ll Be Okay” and “When You’re Gone.” But what does returning to music mean for Mendes? Is it restarting his summer tour? Or voicing another singing reptile in a feature film? Maybe he’ll take inspiration from his ex, Camila Cabello, and put out a “completely true” heartbreak album. The world is ready to see your shaved head, they are ready to hear your side of the story, Shawn!