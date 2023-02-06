Provocatively flaunting one’s sexuality, it’s not just for the youngs anymore. Smokey Robinson’s latest album will be called Gasms, and he admitted he picked that title to get people talking. I wanted to be controversial. Let ‘em talk about it. let ‘em hear what it says,” he told Laverne Cox on the 2023 Grammys red carpet. “Curiosity is going to get the best of them.” But if you’re curious about a Motown legend nutting, you might be barking up the wrong tree. “When you say Gasms, most people think of orgasms,” Robinson correctly stated. “But ‘gasm’ is any good feeling you might have.” Like when you hear a charming melody and you eargasm? Or when you see Cate Blanchett on the big screen and you Tárgasm? Or when you’re Alexia from Titane and you cargasm? Life is such a rich tapestry. Of gasms.

