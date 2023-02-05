SNL Exploits Pedro Pascal’s Daddy Era

We all knew it was coming. Some sketch would really lean into the Pedro Pascal “I am your cool, slutty daddy” of it all, and the internet would be fed for another week. And here it is. Saturday Night Live took us to a school where Mr. Ben is the students’ daddy, and special cameo Sarah Paulson’s fellow teacher is Mommy. And the lunch lady is … like an aunt? The children can’t stop making fan cams, because these teachers are eating and leaving no crumbs. (Good use of the SZA “Big Boy” sound, SNL. I see your self-referential, thrifty ass.) Has stan culture gone too far? Maybe, and the children appear to feel it’s because COVID robbed them of an offline childhood. Fair enough!

