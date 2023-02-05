Pedro Pascal Stars in SNL’s Big-Budget Mario Kart Trailer

Chris Pratt, we’ve got your competition on the line. Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live last night, and NBC gifted him with a nice big budget. In a surprisingly high-production-value sketch, The Last of Us actor turned yet another beloved video game into a dystopian HBO show. He brushed off his driving skills as Mario Kart’s Mario, who is attempting to transport Princess Peach (Chloe Fineman) to Rainbow Road with the help of fellow plumber Luigi (Mikey Day). In a wasteland conquered by Kenan Thompson’s Bowser, Goombas are now deadly, sentient fungi. Good thing Mario is willing to risk his life for this mission … at least as long as a little guy in a cloud will use a fishing pole to bring him back, anyway. Come for Pascal’s delivery of “it’s-a-me,” stay for Yoshi (Bowen Yang) moodily coming out as bisexual. Watch the full trailer above.

