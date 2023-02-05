Woody Harrelson Is Joining SNL’s Five-Timers Club This Month

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

After getting Pedro Pascal to star as a dystopian Mario last night, Saturday Night Live has another plumber on deck. The show has announced that White House Plumbers star Woody Harrelson is the next host in its lineup. Harrelson is now set to enter SNL’s distinguished five-timers club on February 25, when the show returns from a two-week break. He’ll join the ranks of John Mulaney, Tom Hanks, Drew Barrymore, Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Tina Fey, and others who have hosted five or more times. Harrelson previously hosted SNL in 1989, 1992, 2014, and 2019, and also had a stint on the show doing impressions of President Joe Biden. He’ll be joined by musical guest Jack White, who has been on tour since last spring in support of his latest albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. White is scheduled to perform at Colorado’s Palm Tree Festival on February 24, so it look he’ll be jetting across the country for the occasion. This will also be White’s fifth time performing on SNL, so high-fives are due all around.

