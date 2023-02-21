HBO Max Serves South Side A Frosting-Less Cake

Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./HBO Max

After three seasons, the loveable Chicago sitcom South Side has been canceled by HBO Max. The series followed two best friends, Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young), as they work at a Rent-To-Own furniture store while following their dreams. “While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created,” said an HBO Max spokesperson in a statement to Vulture. “For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream.” The unfortunate news was hinted at earlier this week when writer and star Zuri Salahuddin posted on Instagram that she found out the show was not renewed. No word yet on if the show will continue to live on the HBO Max platform or follow suit with other original series that were removed after cancelation. Rewatch now before your TV needs to be returned to Rent-T-Own.