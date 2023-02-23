Succession Is Ending After Four Seasons

Photo: HBO

If it is to be said, so it be, so it is. Succession creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed to The New Yorker on Thursday that his HBO series will end after its upcoming fourth season. “You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession,” he said. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever.” That means we’ve got only ten more episodes of imaginative insults before the Roys say good-bye. Armstrong explained that he had considered other options, including keeping the show going “for ages” and allowing it to become “a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks.” However, he said his preference has always been to “do something a bit more muscular and complete and go out sort of strong.”

Succession stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron. According to a previously released logline, the final season will see the sale of Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson move closer, provoking “existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed.” Per a recent GQ profile, Strong was on set filming the last two episodes of the fourth (now final) season in January. The GQ story suggested those episodes could be the last ones ever, and Strong was asked about what it would mean to leave his character behind. “It will feel like a death, in a way,” he said. You’re telling us, bud.