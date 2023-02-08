Photo: Paramount Pictures

Your hungry guys won’t have just Totino’s pizza rolls to focus on at the Super Bowl this year. The category of “Super Bowl commercial” typically makes us think of Doritos or beer, but maybe we need to open our mind to new possibilities. As movie theaters continue to lure audiences back into communal-viewing experiences with strategies such as lowered prices, the Super Bowl is the one time a year when they want audiences at home, on the couch, laughing/gasping/crying/peeing their pants at ads for upcoming films. The Super Bowl is being held February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but the real competition is between the movies expected to premiere trailers during the ads, including The Flash, Fast X, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Little Mermaid, and Pixar’s Elemental. Below, trailers and teasers ahead of the Big Game, updating live.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

While the upcoming Ant-Man sequel has yet to put out a full trailer, it has already released a teaser in association with Heineken. If you need your Rudd fix, this should do nicely.

Scream VI

Scream VI hit the ground running by being the first film to release a full trailer this Super Bowl season. Scream vets across generations — including Jenna Ortega, Courtney Cox, and Hayden Panettiere — are starring in the upcoming film, which comes out March 10. Boo!

Fast X

The upcoming tenth Fast & Furious film wants you to remember all those warm and fuzzy feelings you felt watching guys race cars from years past. The Fast X legacy trailer gives us old content with the promise of new content when the actual trailer comes out February 10, two days before the Super Bowl.

This is a developing story.