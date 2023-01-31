Dominique Fishback Isn’t Doing Much to Rehabilitate Stan Culture’s Image

Stan culture is coming out of twitter.com and into Donald Glover’s Swarm. The Amazon Prime Video series — the title of which probably derives from Beyoncé’s fandom, the Bey Hive — stars Dominique Fishback as an obsessed, Houston-based fan who goes to increasingly violent lengths for her fave R&B singer. Chlöe Bailey plays her sister and lucky Damson Idris is her boyfriend, though it’s not immediately clear whether Bailey’s character is also a card-carrying stan. “We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy,” Glover told Vanity Fair in an interview. The Atlanta creator’s word salad might mean his new show takes the psychosexual relationship from Michael Haneke’s thriller and combines it with the crime-satire aspect of Martin Scorsese’s misunderstood film about a wannabe comedian who kidnaps his idol.

The first teaser trailer suggests Glover got his references right. The walls of her bedroom are a shrine of her Beyoncé-esque idol as Fishback spirals in her obsession. There’s a buzzing in her ear as she pathologically scrolls through her stan Twitter — from the looks of the bedazzled horse and rider, her fave just released Renaissance — and repeatedly asks, “Whats your favorite artist?” daring someone to give the wrong answer. What appears to be a home invasion escalates to violence — enough to mop up a pool of blood. Janine Nabers, the show’s co-creator and showrunner, said the series is an anti-hero story — think Don Draper or Tony Soprano — “through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman.” Malia Obama joined the writers’ room, along with a lot of the team from Atlanta. Fandoms: This one will probably not do much to help your already — erm — complicated image.