Believe In Ted Lasso Season 3

Sports! Photo: AppleTV+

Harper from White Lotus may not watch Ted Lasso, but that doesn’t mean you have to avoid it. The third season of the Emmy-winning soccer comedy is en route to come out spring 2023, and below, you can see our first look at the coming season. The first two seasons have continually shot and scored and scored at the Emmy Awards, with the show winning back-to-back awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, and stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein also winning double Emmys for their roles on the Apple TV+ show.

In the new teaser trailer for the upcoming season, the characters still aligned with Lasso (so not Nate, that rat bastard) reveal that they still believe — by making signs that say “Believe” (or “Beleive” in one less … spelling-focused case). They then post them throughout the Richmond locker room, leading Lasso to say, “If seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen.” Awwwww. Never fear, some dastardly hiccups along the road have not changed the heart of this show. For more of that fuzzy feeling, tune into season three of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ on March 15. It’s gonna be sweet.

This post has been updated.