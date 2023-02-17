We’ve Got Some Puzzles for Taron Egerton to Solve

The final pieces of the Tetris movie are falling into place. In Apple’s new trailer for Tetris, Taron Egerton stars as real-life entrepreneur Henk Rogers, who is hoping to secure the rights to get Tetris distributed as a video game. “I played for five minutes. I still see falling blocks in my dreams,” he says during one of several earnest sales pitches. His belief in the game’s potential eventually leads him to the Soviet Union in the midst of the Cold War. There, he links up with inventor Alexy Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) and also faces off against the KGB. Apple has described the movie as a “thriller on steroids,” but don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time for a quick karaoke session to Europe’s “The Final Countdown.” Directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink, Tetris will drop down onto Apple TV+ on March 31. Until then, puzzle over all the new clips in the trailer above.

Related