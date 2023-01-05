The Daily Show Sets Its Second Slate of Guest Hosts

Hosts of the Day. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Update, February 8: Comedy Central has announced the next five performers to guest-host The Daily Show after Sarah Silverman finishes her turn on February 16. Previously reported names like Hasan Minhaj (week of February 27), Marlon Wayans (week of March 6), Kal Penn (week of March 13), Al Franken (week of March 20), and John Leguizamo (week of March 27) will helm the show until April. Between Minhaj, who previously appeared as a correspondent on The Daily Show and hosted the issue-driven comedy show Patriot Act on Netflix; Penn, who was a White House staffer during the Obama administration; and Franken, who served as a United States senator after being the “Weekend Update” anchor on SNL, this list features a number of performers who are uniquely positioned to succeed in the role. On top of all that, Bel-Air star Wayans and The Menu actor Leguizamo are both comedy veterans with decades of experience. This is all well and good, but when will they get to Roy Wood Jr.’s turn already?

Introducing the next round of Daily Show guest hosts!



Get tickets to a taping: https://t.co/YQTKb3o99i pic.twitter.com/wCtry32Y74 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 8, 2023

Original story published on January 5, 2023, follows.

After taking a brief hiatus to retool following the departure of its longtime host Trevor Noah on December 8, The Daily Show is proceeding with its previously announced plan to fill his vacated seat with a rotating carousel of guest hosts. First up on the docket? SNL alum Leslie Jones, who will helm the show from January 17 to January 19, according to an announcement made by Comedy Central. It will be the second time Jones has taken on the role of a show’s guest host in less than a year, following her guest stint as the host of Ellen in March 2022 — good karma, perhaps, for spending years working with guest hosts on SNL. With years of experience telling jokes behind a “news desk” during appearances on SNL’s “Weekend Update,” Jones will likely not find hosting The Daily Show a gigantic departure.

Meet the first Daily Show guest hosts of 2023!



Tune in beginning January 17—or get tickets to a taping: https://t.co/YQTKb3oGYQ pic.twitter.com/9IO1PKIlCF — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 5, 2023

Immediately after Jones’s week will be Wanda Sykes (January 23 to January 26), D.L. Hughley (January 30 to February 2), Chelsea Handler (February 6 to February 9), and Sarah Silverman (February 13 to February 16), all of whom — save for Hughley — have hosted their own television talk shows in the past. Comedy Central also confirmed that dates for other previously announced guest hosts in the hot seat (Hasan Minhaj, Al Franken, Roy Wood Jr., etc.) will be forthcoming.

Continuity? Who needs it? A singular point of view? Overrated. The Daily Show will continue filling Noah’s seat with guest hosts until at least fall 2023.