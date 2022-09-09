A New Little Mermaid Teaser Dropped, Isn’t It Neat?

Get your Dinglehoppers ready. Another teaser gives a small glimpse of what it’s like to be part of Halle Bailey’s world. The younger half of Chlöe x Halle stars as the redheaded princess Ariel who longs to be a human in the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Mermaid friends dance in the coral reefs, and our lead levitates on a smack of jellyfish while Ursula plots in the shadows in the second teaser. “I’m sure all of you in here can relate to Ariel and how special she is to all of us,” Bailey said at the 2022 D23 Expo. “Being a little girl swimming in the pool, imagining I was a mermaid, I never imagined that would come to life [like this].” Starring Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, and Javier Bardem, The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters on May 26.

This post has been updated.