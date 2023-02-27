The Traitors Reunion Promises D-R-A-M-A

Peacock isn’t letting the traitors off the hook just yet. Reality TV wrangler and veteran Andy Cohen reunites the cast of The Traitors for one final discussion on Peacock on February 28. If you’re not caught up on all of the scheming and deception, The Traitors is a werewolf-style unscripted competition series where twenty contestants, many of them starred in reality tv shows like Big Brother and Below Deck, try to figure out who is faithful and who is a traitor, for a split prize of $250,000. The reunion promises to settle old scores and test their loyalty and spelling skills. If you’re itching for more deceit, you’re in luck! The streamer proves itself to be a faithful by renewing the show for another season.

