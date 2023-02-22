Reba McEntire Is Joining The Voice, Y’all

Reba! Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

She’s charmed a king, a congressman, and an occasional aristocrat, but her next challenge will be to train a musical act to win over the American viewing public’s hearts and ears. Variety reports that Reba McEntire will join The Voice season 23 as a mentor, alongside Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, and Niall Horan. If that panel sounds a little country and singer-songwriter heavy, that’s because it is, but it won’t be that way for long. Shelton, who is the only original day-one coach still on the series, will leave at the end of season 23. Clarkson filed for divorce from McEntire’s stepson Brandon Blackstock in 2020 (they finalized in 2022), so the season will be a bit of a family reunion for the two. McEntire makes her debut on the March 6 season premiere. Here’s your one chance, The Voice contestants, don’t let her down.