Jenna Ortega Will Dance, Dance, Dance With the Weeknd

The Weeknd and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega are going to star in a film together, but so far Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday are not affiliated. The yet-unnamed film will also star The Banshees of Inisherin’s Barry Keoghan, presumably as a slightly off-putting boy, either of the creepy (Killing of a Sacred Deer) or endearing (Banshees) variety. Knowing the other two stars, we’d bet on creepy. The Weeknd co-wrote this mysterious project, alongside Waves writer-director Trey Edward Shults, who is also directing. The “Die For You” singer’s Dawn FM collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never will score. This will likely be the Weeknd’s second venture into the actor-creator business, if HBO’s The Idol, which he co-created with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, ever actually comes out. We do know that the film is shooting in Los Angeles, so if we had to venture a guess, maybe the man who wrapped his face in bandages for the AMAs might just be tackling the newest celebrity obsession: Ozempic. Just kidding. Unless …