Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Aren’t Going on a Regular Tour, It’s a Cool Tour

Besties! Photo: Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t support other women,” a young Taylor Swift said to Vanity Fair in 2013 about Tina Fey and Amy Poehler due to a joke they made about her in their Golden Globes opening. But these two women will be supporting each other through a number of places, including D.C., Chicago, Boston, and Atlantic City. The iconic comedy duo is embarking on their first tour together, titled Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour, and not stopping in New York City on the way, which feels like a slight toward Vulture. You think we’re gonna schlep all the way to New Jersey? The armpit of America? The tour comprises four stops: April 28 in Washington, D.C.; May 20 in Chicago; June 9 in Boston; and June 10 in Atlantic City. The duo announced the tour via a video together for Rolling Stone. “It’s gonna be an evening of comedy, conversation, improv, maybe a little slow-dancing between us. We don’t know yet!” Fey says in the video. “But it’s gonna be awesome.” Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster with presale code RESTLESS on February 15 at 10 a.m., and open to the public on February 17 at 10 a.m. “What bothers me the most is when people say that Hillary is a bitch,” Fey said on SNL in 2008. “Yeah, she is, and so am I. And so is this one [Poehler]. You know what? Bitches get stuff done.” And now you can add touring to that list.