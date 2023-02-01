Actor Tom Brady Retires From Other Career

Tom Brady Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tom Brady is re-retiring from the career that made him famous to focus on his Hollywood ambitions . After 23 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins, the 80 for Brady actor will quit throwing balls across a field for real this time, he announced on February 1. “I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady, who is largely recognized as one of the greatest players of all time, said in a video posted on Twitter. “I’m retiring — for good.” He first announced his retirement exactly one year ago today but walked back that decision and played one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the year since, the quarterback underwent a tumultuous period in his life: He and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, got divorced (and got caught up in a crypto class-action lawsuit), while his team didn’t make it out of the Wild Card round of the playoffs, losing to the Dallas Cowboys. He’s not completely unemployed, though. He stars in a new fan-fiction film, 80 for Brady, about a group of 80-somethings that makes a pilgrimage to watch him play in the 2017 Super Bowl. His big break begins on February 3.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023