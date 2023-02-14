Does Tom Holland Know He’s Getting A Fourth Spider-Man Movie?

Photo: Sony Pictures

It’s no secret that Tom Holland isn’t great at keeping secrets. Time and time again he’s fumbled an NDA as various late night talk show hosts (and Instagram live participants) try to sneak an exclusive reveal from the Spider-Man star. However, the latest big Marvel news comes from Mr. Marvel himself, Kevin Feige. He tells Entertainment Weekly that a fourth Spider-Man movie is in development and currently being written. “All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now,” Feige shared intentionally. But this leaves a larger question: did Holland know a new script was being written for him, making him the first Spider-Man with a fourth movie? Or did he check Twitter, surprised and excited for what’s the come like the rest of us normies? He hinted in 2019 that he was continuing on as the superhero before the announcement of No Way Home. Holland hasn’t posted about the news just yet (he’s probably tap dancing his heart away as Fred Astaire), which means he was probably included in the Zoom meetings. Yay Tom for keeping a secret!