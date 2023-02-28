Toni Collette Is a Mob Boss Dressed Like a Librarian

Mafia Mamma answers a question social scientists have been pondering for eons: What happens when a jilted suburban mom inherits an Italian crime dynasty from her estranged grandfather? Toni Collette is the mom in question, and she didn’t even know her gramps was a mob boss taking part in nefarious activities in Rome until she gets notified of his death and whisked off to the ancient city. In the film’s first trailer, the firm’s trusted consigliere (Monica Bellucci) guides Colette through the long and short of the family business as they dodge assassination attempts, take meetings with rival mobsters, and blow stuff up in a turf war. “How are we supposed to appear strong when she is dressed like a librarian?” one of her associates wonders. Worse, she hasn’t even seen The Godfather. A triumphant shot of the gang smugly walking away from a burning building suggests that she’s doing alright though. Giulio Corso, Francesco Mastroianni, Alfonso Perugini, Sophia Nomvete, Eduardo Scarpetta, Tim Daish, and Tommy Rodger also star. Mafia Mamma hits theaters on April 14.

Related