Trey Songz Again Accused of Rape in $25 Million Lawsuit

Trey Songz is facing a new lawsuit over an existing rape allegation. Per Rolling Stone, an anonymous accuser has refiled a lawsuit over claims that the singer raped her at a party in March 2016. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, is reportedly suing for $25 million. Her allegations are in line with claims that she previously made in a $20 million lawsuit that was initially filed last February. That suit was dismissed last November after Songz’s team argued that her claim was past the statute of limitations.

Doe stated in both suits that she once had a consensual sexual history with Songz, and had expected to have another consensual encounter with him during a house party in March 2016. She alleges that instead, Songz threw her to the ground and anally raped her as she screamed in pain and begged him to stop. After the alleged incident, Doe claims that a concerned rideshare driver took her to a nearby hospital where she received medical treatment and sexual-assault counseling. She claims that Songz later also harassed her at a New Year’s Eve Party, allegedly calling her a “slut” and a “liar” and getting security to kick her out. According to the lawsuit, Doe moved to another state out of fear of Songz, but was still allegedly threatened by another musician who told her to “keep [Songz’s] name out her fucking mouth or he’d kill her.”

In addition to Songz, Doe’s latest lawsuit also names Songz’s label Atlantic Records, his manager Kevin Liles, and Liles’s label 300 Entertainment as defendants, claiming that the execs are partly responsible for the singer’s alleged behavior. Doe also pointed to multiple other allegations of sexual assault, sexual intimidation, and physical violence that have been leveled against Songz in recent years. “This case is much more than about one singer and one viciously abused sexual assault survivor who has the courage to take action,” Doe’s attorney, George Vrabeck, said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “It’s also very much about the systematic sexual abuse in the music industry and the music industry’s complicity in silencing sexual abuse survivors. It’s virtually impossible to believe that those executives are not and were not aware of the institutionalized sexual abuse.” Representatives for Songz, Atlantic, Liles, and 300 did not immediately respond to Vulture’s request for comment.