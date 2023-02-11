Oh Hey, Uncoupled Is Recoupling with Showtime

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

It’s not often that we get to take something off of our constantly-growing list of canceled shows, so congratulations to Uncoupled for beating the odds. Per Variety, Showtime has resurrected the gay rom-com led by Neil Patrick Harris for a second season. Netflix previously canceled the show after its first eight-episode offering, and initial attempts to move the show elsewhere were reportedly unsuccessful. Created by Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family writer Jeffrey Richman, Uncoupled stars Harris as a real-estate agent named Michael who is dumped by a long-term partner and forced to reenter a vastly different gay dating scene. The cast also includes Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden. Thanks to Showtime, Uncoupled can now continue to make Michael struggle with the ways that technology and societal norms have shifted since he was last single. But hey, what is a bad breakup if not a chance for the right streaming service person to enter your life?