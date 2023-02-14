Velma Is Working on Her Next Case: Season Two

Photo: HBO Max

Velma is reportedly coming back for more hi-jinkies. The animated series that debuted with mixed reviews is getting another chance to make a first impression. Deadline reported that HBO Max has been working on a second season with Mindy Kaling (who voices the titular character gay icon) and Charlie Grandy. Starring Kaling, Constance Wu as Daphne, Glenn Howerton as Fred, and Sam Richardson as Shaggy, the first season followed Velma as she tries to solve the mystery of her missing mother and well as other missing teenagers. While people have strong opinions on the animated series, it was HBO Max’s strongest animation debut, beating out Santa Inc., Ten Year Old Tom, and The Prince. Considering that only one of those shows has not been canceled, it is a small victory for a big show. If Velma hopes to win back the hearts of Scooby-Doo fans everywhere, it knows what it has to do: release the hound!