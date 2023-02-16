Watch Liam Neeson (Stage) Punch Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon consensually got his shit rocked by Liam Neeson on Wednesday’s Tonight Show. Neeson was showing Fallon the finer points of selling a fake punch, which required Fallon to take a fake punch over and over again. Neeson is in awe of the stunt people he works with, and should reach out to Vulture to present a Stunt Award, tbh. But this clip had more delights than just fake-punching Fallon. Watch Liam Neeson find out what a Jumbotron is, watch Fallon find out what Neeson calls bellbottoms (loons, apparently. Short for balloons? We may never know), and who British tourists in France mistake Liam Neeson for (Ralph Fiennes).