Watch Warren Beatty Cling to the Dick Tracy Rights With New TCM Special

Cinemaheads watched a different Big Game this week: Warren Beatty’s game against Tribune Media and IP law. In order to hold onto the rights to Dick Tracy and all its yucky-faced villains, Beatty has to create televised content for it every decade or so. (Kinda similar to how Sony keeps giving us new Spider-Men, regardless of whether they have a long game for each Spider-Verse.) In order to hold on to Tracy for a further score of years, Beatty and TCM broadcast a Zoom chat between him, alter ego Dick Tracy, Leonard Maltin, and Ben Mankiewicz. The last time Beatty pulled this particular stunt, it was in 2010. Once again aided and abetted in this grift by TCM, that special featured cameos from Wendi McLendon-Covey and Mindy Sterling, a.k.a. Deputy Clementine Johnson and Frau Farbissina. Beatty has been trying to get a sequel made to his 1990 film, which sits on the cusp between flop and cult classic, since…well since 1991.

