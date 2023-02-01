Which ‘Massive Movie Star’ Did Jessica Simpson Secretly Date?

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson released a blind item Amazon Original Story Wednesday, titled Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single. In the short story, Simpson recounts briefly being the other woman with a “massive movie star” who was a childhood/teen crush. Simpson said the aforementioned movie star claimed to be single, only for Getty Images to narc on him. “I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman,” she wrote. The man alleged that he and the gf were “completely over,” which mollified Simpson for a while. Eventually, Simpson felt objectified and demeaned by the star, leaving him because she “didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of.” Good for her! But whomst is this star? What of his lied-to girlfriend? Let’s try and figure out this blind. Here are the clues:

➽ The man was already famous when Simpson was a teenager.

➽ Simpson writes that she first met the movie idol at J.Lo’s 2001 VMAs after-party. She and Nick Lachey were on a break, and this man was “undressing [her] with his eyes.”

➽ After the Newlyweds stars broke up for good in 2006, Simpson made out with this unnamed superstar at the Beverly Hills Hotel while he was preparing for a big award show.

➽ Simpson said the star spoke to his spiritual advisor about her. “He says having sex brings you closer to God,” he allegedly said.

➽ He said he was single, but a red carpet photo proved that to be untrue.

➽ The movie star invited her to the set of a project directed by someone “known to even the most casual movie fan.”