20th Century Studios has given us our first look at the White Men Can’t Jump remake, starring Jack Harlow as the titular white men. Okay, he’s just one white man, and he can presumably jump fine, just like Woody Harrelson in the 1992 original. The teaser shows how screenwriters Kenya Barris and Doug Hall have updated the story — with pop-culture references. “I’m like the P. T. Anderson of basketball psychological warfare,” Harlow says. Meaning he psychs out his opponents with a giant prosthetic penis he only shows at the end of the game? Or by poisoning them with mushrooms? It’s unclear. Harlow calls PTA “our greatest living director,” while his partner in basketball hustling (Nanny’s Sinqua Walls) counters that the title belongs to Spike Lee. Neither directed this film; that honor belongs to Calmatic. White Men Can’t Jump comes to Hulu May 19.

