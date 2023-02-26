Woody Harrelson Makes His Fifth SNL Monologue Anti-Vaxx

Woody Harrelson joined Saturday Night Live’s five-timers club last night, and he celebrated the occasion with an anti-vaxx monologue. Well, what did we expect? After all, this is a man who once posted (and later deleted) the conspiracy theory that 5G internet is responsible for the COVID pandemic, and who told Vanity Fair last year that he thought masking protocols were absurd because he “doesn’t believe in the germ theory.”

Harrelson kicked his monologue off by noting that he starts smoking weed at noon and gets “progressively dumber as the day unfolds.” Perhaps it was intentional, then, that he rambled a bit during the next few minutes of the nighttime show. However, the self-described “anarchist, Marxist, ethical hedonist, nondiscriminatory empath, epistemological descontructionist, Texan” eventually got to his point by using the plot of a movie script he previously rejected as a metaphor for his thoughts on vaccine mandates. “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs — and keep taking them — over and over,” he said. Watch him explain how unbelievable “that crazy idea” was to him above.