Here Are the Winners of the 2023 Writers Guild Awards

Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

What is an actor without his words? An improv performer, ie: the lowest of the low. The Writers Guild of America held simultaneous bicoastal shows to celebrate the best in scripted content. Hosted by Janelle James (in LA) and Michelle Buteau (in NY), the Writers Guild celebrated film, television, radio and audio, as well as promotional writing. Sarah Polley was the first big winner, nabbing Best Adapted Screenplay for Women Talking. And the Daniels added another EEAAO trophy to their ever-increasing collection. The ceremonies went off under a looming strike cloud, as the Guild is set to begin bargaining with the AMPTP later this year. “I hope the lesson taken from all this was that the companies realize that we’re serious about our demands and we have an active and engaged membership that agrees with the leadership and is prepared to do whatever is necessary,” former WGA West president Patric Verrone said ahead of the ceremony.

A complete list of winners can be found below.

Screenplay

Original Screenplay

﻿Everything Everywhere All At Once

Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Adapted Screenplay

﻿Women Talking

Screenplay by Sarah Polley, Based upon the Book by Miriam Toews

Documentary Screenplay

﻿Moonage Daydream

Written by Brett Morgen

Television, New Media, and News

Drama Series

﻿Severance

Written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton

Comedy Series

﻿The Bear

Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alex O’Keefe, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer

New Series

﻿Severance

Written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton

Limited Series

﻿The White Lotus

Written by Mike White

TV & New Media Motion Pictures

﻿Honor Society

Written by David A. Goodman

Animation

﻿“Rectify, Undone

Written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf

Episodic Drama

﻿“Plan and Execution,” Better Call Saul

Written by Thomas Schnauz

Episodic Comedy

﻿“The One, The Only,” Hacks

Written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

﻿Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Senior Writers Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

﻿Inside Amy Schumer

Writers Georgie Aldaco, Rosebud Baker, Jeremy Beiler, Cazzie David, Tova Diker, Derek Gaines, Jon Glaser, Jaye McBride, Tim Meadows, Christine Nangle, Daniel Powell, Tami Sagher, Amy Schumer, Joe Strazzullo, Sydnee Washington, Ron Weiner

Comedy/Variety Specials

﻿Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Quiz and Audience Participation

﻿Baking It

Writers Neil Casey, Chad Carter, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino

Daytime Drama

Days of Our Lives

﻿Head Writer Ron Carlivati Writers Lorraine Broderick, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock

Children’s Episodic, Long Form, and Specials

﻿“Prison or Palace,” Life by Ella

Written by Hernan Barangan

Short Form New Media

﻿Three Busy Debras

Written by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, Sarah Sherman, Alyssa Stonoha, Diana Tay, Evan Waite

Documentary Script — Current Events

﻿“Lies, Politics and Democracy,” Frontline

Written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS

Documentary Script — Other Than Current Events

“Episode Two: An American (1775 – 1790),” Benjamin Franklin

Written by Dayton Duncan

News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

﻿“The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi,” CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell

Written by James Hutton, Rob Rivielle

News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

“Targeting Americans,” 60 Minutes

Written by Scott Pelley, Oriana Zill de Granados

Digital News

﻿“How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most Effective Jailhouse Lawyer”

Written by Jessica Schulberg; HuffPost.com

Radio/Audio

Radio/Audio Documentary

﻿“Like a Lion With No Teeth,” Crime Show

Written by Emma Courtland & Cat Schuknecht; Gimlet Media

Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

﻿“Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made A Difference”

Written by Gail Lee; CBS Radio

Radio/Audio News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

﻿“What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF,” The Waves

Written by Cheyna Roth; Slate

Promotional Writing

On Air Promotion

﻿“CBS Celebrates Juneteenth”

Written by Justin DiLauro