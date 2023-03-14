A League of Their Own Reboot Scores Four More Episodes

Bring back my girls. Photo: Anne Marie Fox/Prime Video

The Rockford Peaches will get four more episodes to their name — one for each base, of course. The Prime Video series A League of Their Own, a loose reboot of the 1992 Penny Marshall film, has been renewed for a second and final season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Though the series’ first season had eight episodes, the upcoming season has been condensed to half that. The renewal comes months after the original season aired in August 2022 — a delay THR credits to renegotiations with Sony Pictures Television to lower League’s licensing fee and the fact that the cast needed to sign new deals because of the show’s now-lower episode count. However, not all are officially celebrating this homerun in the final inning. Showrunner Will Graham (Daisy Jones & the Six) tweeted Monday afternoon that the deal isn’t “official” to explain why he hasn’t commented on the renewal. “So if you want to see more episodes or more seasons of this show, now is your moment,” Graham urged fans. “People are listening.” Vulture has reached out to both Graham and Prime Video for comment on the renewal news. The series was created by Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) and Graham, and follows the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, like the original — though this version is much more overtly queer. Batter up, Amazon! Let’s hit this run of episodes out of the park.

