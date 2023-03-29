Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Partner Up for the ACM Awards

Garth and Dolly. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s got friends in low places. By “friends,” we mean “Friends in Low Places” singer Garth Brooks, of course. And the “low place” in question is … Frisco, Texas. After hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in decades in 2022 (alongside Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett), Parton is back with help from an exceptionally famous friend. Brooks, the winningest ACM Entertainer of the Year ever (at six), is hosting for the first time. With Parton, another Entertainer of the Year winner, that makes for one of the more high-powered hosting duos in recent memory — possibly to draw fans to Prime Video, where the show will air once again after debuting there last year. Nominations and performers have yet to be announced for the show, which airs on May 11.